All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 June 2023, 12:07
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast
Screenshot

Soldiers from the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade and other units of Ukraine’s defence forces have liberated the village of Blahodatne in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "Valiant soldiers from the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade, together with other units of Ukraine’s defence forces based nearby, have liberated the settlement of Blahodatne.

The invaders resisted to the last, but they could not withstand the unstoppable wolverine’s assault!"

Advertisement:
 

Details: The brigade reported that several Russian soldiers were captured, saying that the information they provided will help liberate more Ukrainian land.

Ukrainian defenders did not specify the front where the liberated settlement of Blahodatne is located.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: