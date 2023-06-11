Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast

Soldiers from the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade and other units of Ukraine’s defence forces have liberated the village of Blahodatne in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "Valiant soldiers from the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade, together with other units of Ukraine’s defence forces based nearby, have liberated the settlement of Blahodatne.

The invaders resisted to the last, but they could not withstand the unstoppable wolverine’s assault!"

Details: The brigade reported that several Russian soldiers were captured, saying that the information they provided will help liberate more Ukrainian land.

Ukrainian defenders did not specify the front where the liberated settlement of Blahodatne is located.

