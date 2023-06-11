Russians might conduct terrorist attacks in occupied territories during Russia Day celebrations on 12 June – Special Operations Forces

Ukraine's National Resistance Center, created by Special Operations Forces, has urged all residents of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to avoid demonstrations organised by the Russian occupation regime on Russia Day, which Russia celebrates on 12 June, due to the threat of terrorist attacks.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "There is a threat that Russia might carry out false-flag operations on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine on 11–12 June.

The government of the Russian Federation is planning to gather a lot of civilians for celebrations marking the so-called Russia Day. With this, there is a growing danger that the occupying authorities are planning terrorist attacks, which they will blame on Ukraine’s defence forces.

The Ruscists blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is another example of a war crime, which confirms that the aggressor country does not care about civilian casualties. Its goal is to halt the counteroffensive, and at the same time to accuse Ukraine of all of its crimes."

Details: The National Resistance Center urged all residents of temporarily occupied territories to stay at home for their own safety.

It also noted that it continues to keep track of every collaborator involved in organising demonstrations and other events in collaboration with the occupation regime.

