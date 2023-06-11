British Ministry of Defence: In Bakhmut, for every 48 cm gained, Russia lost one soldier

The British Ministry of Defence calculated that for every 48 cm of gained territory, one Russian soldier has been killed or wounded.

Quote: "In February 2022, Russia likely planned to complete the capture of the whole of the Donbas region within 10-14 days. But in Bakhmut, for every 48cm gained, one of its soldiers has been killed or wounded. Ukraine fights on," the British Ministry of Defence said in a Twitter message.

It is noted that Russia managed to advance 29 kilometres in Bakhmut. But since May 2022, the Russian Federation has lost up to 60,000 people here.

High-ranking American officials said that Ukrainian forces met greater resistance from Russian troops than anticipated in their attempt to breach Russian linen in the vicinity of Bakhmut in recent days. Still, they appear to have made gains.

