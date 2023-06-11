Russia claims that Ukraine attacked a Black Sea Fleet ship with naval drones

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation stated that on the night of 10-11 June, Priazovia, a ship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, was attacked by six unmanned boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were destroyed.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Russia

Quote: "Today at about 1:30 Moscow time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack with six high-speed unmanned sea boats the Black Sea Fleet's Priazovia ship, which performs the task of monitoring the situation and ensuring security along the routes of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the southeastern part of the Black Sea."

Details: The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation claimed that all naval drones were destroyed by fire from the standard weapons of a Russian ship 300 kilometres southeast of Sevastopol. There were no casualties, and the ship was not damaged.

The Russians also claim that during this period, "as during previous similar attacks, the strategic reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle RQ-4B Global Hawk of the US Air Force conducted reconnaissance in the airspace of the central part of the Black Sea."

