All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia claims that Ukraine attacked a Black Sea Fleet ship with naval drones

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 16:16
Russia claims that Ukraine attacked a Black Sea Fleet ship with naval drones
RECONNAISSANCE SHIP PRIAZOVIA OF THE BLACK SEA FLEET, PHOTO: KCHF.RU

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation stated that on the night of 10-11 June, Priazovia, a ship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, was attacked by six unmanned boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were destroyed.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Russia

Quote: "Today at about 1:30 Moscow time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine made an unsuccessful attempt to attack with six high-speed unmanned sea boats the Black Sea Fleet's Priazovia ship, which performs the task of monitoring the situation and ensuring security along the routes of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the southeastern part of the Black Sea."

Details: The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation claimed that all naval drones were destroyed by fire from the standard weapons of a Russian ship 300 kilometres southeast of Sevastopol. There were no casualties, and the ship was not damaged.

Advertisement:

The Russians also claim that during this period, "as during previous similar attacks, the strategic reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle RQ-4B Global Hawk of the US Air Force conducted reconnaissance in the airspace of the central part of the Black Sea."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: