All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians fired at a boat with people evacuating from the left bank of Kherson Oblast: killing 3 and injuring 23

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 19:48
Russians fired at a boat with people evacuating from the left bank of Kherson Oblast: killing 3 and injuring 23
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Russian troops fired at a boat with civilians evacuating from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast, killing three people and wounding 23.

Source: Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak on Telegram; Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram; National Police of Ukraine

Quote Yermak: "The army of the Russian Federation attacked a boat with civilians who were evacuating from the left bank in Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

They opened fire on the back of the civilians. Six people were injured.

They reached Kherson and were hospitalised in a medical facility. Doctors are fighting for the lives of the wounded."

Update: Later, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that three civilians were killed and ten others were wounded, including two law enforcement officers, due to the attack on the boat used to evacuate people from the left bank.

"When the enemy opened fire, a 74-year-old man covered the woman with his own body. The Russians shot him in the back. He died from his wounds; the doctors did not have time to help him," the head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration said.

The National Police of Ukraine reported that 21 people were evacuated from the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

"21 people barely got out of a deadly water trap on the occupied left bank. Almost all of them are elderly, with limited mobility. It was a big risk, but we could not leave people to their fate. As a result, they were attacked. Three civilians were killed. Ten people wounded", the message said.

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russian military fired on the civilian population during evacuation measures from flooded settlements in the temporarily occupied left bank part of Kherson Oblast on 11 June. As a result, three people were killed and at least 23 people were wounded. The information is being confirmed.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: