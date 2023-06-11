Russians fired at a boat with people evacuating from the left bank of Kherson Oblast: killing 3 and injuring 23

Russian troops fired at a boat with civilians evacuating from the occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast, killing three people and wounding 23.

Source: Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak on Telegram; Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram; National Police of Ukraine

Quote Yermak: "The army of the Russian Federation attacked a boat with civilians who were evacuating from the left bank in Kherson Oblast.

They opened fire on the back of the civilians. Six people were injured.

They reached Kherson and were hospitalised in a medical facility. Doctors are fighting for the lives of the wounded."

Update: Later, Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported that three civilians were killed and ten others were wounded, including two law enforcement officers, due to the attack on the boat used to evacuate people from the left bank.

"When the enemy opened fire, a 74-year-old man covered the woman with his own body. The Russians shot him in the back. He died from his wounds; the doctors did not have time to help him," the head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration said.

The National Police of Ukraine reported that 21 people were evacuated from the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

"21 people barely got out of a deadly water trap on the occupied left bank. Almost all of them are elderly, with limited mobility. It was a big risk, but we could not leave people to their fate. As a result, they were attacked. Three civilians were killed. Ten people wounded", the message said.

The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the Russian military fired on the civilian population during evacuation measures from flooded settlements in the temporarily occupied left bank part of Kherson Oblast on 11 June. As a result, three people were killed and at least 23 people were wounded. The information is being confirmed.

