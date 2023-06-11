All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Body was found under rubble in Kherson

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 22:30
Body was found under rubble in Kherson
Flooded part of Kherson, photo from Mrochko’s Telegram

In Kherson, a human body was found during the clearance of the rubble of a house damaged as a result of the Russian shelling.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "On behalf of the military administration, the forces of the State Emergency Service conducted a disassembly of the construction of the house on Vazov 5 [Street – ed.], damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

Unfortunately, a human body was found on the spot! Now the work on the clearance and search is completed."

Advertisement:

Details: Mrochko also said that on Sunday, employees of the ecology department of the Kherson City Council, together with the State Emergency Service, discovered an oil spill in the Korabel microdistrict.

Quote: "According to the results of the analysis, an oil spill was recorded along Ostrovsky highway in the area of the Mango gas station along Ostrovska street (near the Kuibyshevo plant), near the BRSM gas station and on the corner of Ostrovska and Paton streets near the building of the Brigantine Hotel. In the future, a number of necessary measures will be taken to eliminate environmental pollution."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: