Body was found under rubble in Kherson

In Kherson, a human body was found during the clearance of the rubble of a house damaged as a result of the Russian shelling.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "On behalf of the military administration, the forces of the State Emergency Service conducted a disassembly of the construction of the house on Vazov 5 [Street – ed.], damaged as a result of Russian shelling.

Unfortunately, a human body was found on the spot! Now the work on the clearance and search is completed."

Advertisement:

Details: Mrochko also said that on Sunday, employees of the ecology department of the Kherson City Council, together with the State Emergency Service, discovered an oil spill in the Korabel microdistrict.

Quote: "According to the results of the analysis, an oil spill was recorded along Ostrovsky highway in the area of the Mango gas station along Ostrovska street (near the Kuibyshevo plant), near the BRSM gas station and on the corner of Ostrovska and Paton streets near the building of the Brigantine Hotel. In the future, a number of necessary measures will be taken to eliminate environmental pollution."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!