All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy spoke with Duda: we understand the importance of NATO's steps on guarantees for Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 June 2023, 23:21
Zelenskyy spoke with Duda: we understand the importance of NATO's steps on guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Duda, illustrative photo by the President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda, said that the interlocutors understand the importance of decisive NATO steps to guarantee security for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We finished a late and, as always, productive conversation with Andrzej Duda.

We discussed our expectations for the NATO summit in Vilnius. We understand the importance of the Alliance's decisive steps to guarantee security for Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the presidents discussed Ukraine's further priority needs for the front. He thanked Duda for the strong defensive support from Poland, as well as "for a strong and unwavering position."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: