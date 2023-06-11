Zelenskyy spoke with Duda: we understand the importance of NATO's steps on guarantees for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Duda, illustrative photo by the President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following a conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda, said that the interlocutors understand the importance of decisive NATO steps to guarantee security for Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "We finished a late and, as always, productive conversation with Andrzej Duda.



We discussed our expectations for the NATO summit in Vilnius. We understand the importance of the Alliance's decisive steps to guarantee security for Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the presidents discussed Ukraine's further priority needs for the front. He thanked Duda for the strong defensive support from Poland, as well as "for a strong and unwavering position."

