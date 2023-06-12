All Sections
UK Intelligence reports on Shoigu's attempts to improve his image despite criticism

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 08:53
UK Intelligence reports on Shoigu's attempts to improve his image despite criticism
RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTER SERGEY SHOIGU. PHOTO: KOMMERSANT.RU

UK Defence Intelligence claims that Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu is trying to maintain a positive image, despite the fact that he is increasingly criticised inside Russia.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The UK MoD notes that Shoigu has been quite active in the public space over the past week, probably trying to convince people that he is in control of all strategic issues, while Ukraine is accelerating its offensive operations.

UK Intelligence recalls that the Russian minister has made at least two comments concerning Russian defence operations, including statements about Ukrainian casualties that were grossly exaggerated.

Quote: "This contrasts with other key periods in the war when he had disappeared from public appearances."

More details: According to the review, Shoigu also called on Russia's defence industry to redouble its efforts and criticised officers in the Western Military District for not sending reserve armoured vehicles to the front quickly enough.

Quote: "Shoigu is likely acutely aware of the need to maintain a positive image in the face of increasingly unmasked criticism from some fellow Russians."

Background: The previous day, UK Defence Intelligence reported how the Russian occupiers' blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant would affect the main source of fresh water on the occupied Crimean peninsula – the North Crimean Canal. 

