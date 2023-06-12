Ukraine asks Germany for more Leopard 2 tanks

Considering the first losses during the counteroffensive, Andrii Melnyk, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, is asking for more German-made tanks.

Source: ntv, a media outlet, as European Pravda writes

Details: Against the background of the loss of the first tanks delivered by the Western allies to participate in the hostilities in Ukraine, Kyiv is once again calling for increased support, in particular from Germany. "The Ukrainian army desperately needs many more Western battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and other armoured vehicles," Melnyk said.

"Each Leopard 2 is literally worth its weight in gold for a decisive offensive," added the former ambassador of Ukraine in Berlin.

In his opinion, the Bundeswehr is capable of providing more than the 18 already delivered pieces from its stockpile of more than 300. The current number could be "tripled without jeopardising Germany's ability to defend itself".

Melnyk also asked to hand over "another 60 Marder infantry fighting vehicles" to the Ukrainian army.

CDU security politician Roderich Kiesewetter supported Melnyk's demand. "Allies should immediately replace all destroyed equipment, including Leopard battle tanks and armoured personnel carriers, and deliver additional equipment," he said.

Markus Faber, a military politician from the Free Democratic Party, said that "clear statements about the replacement of lost material" could "support the defenders in their offensive". For example, the Bundestag decided to replace the Leopard 2 rounds in service with the German armed forces. "This is where we can increase the numbers to help," Faber said.

Melnyk also reiterated his demand for Germany to provide Taurus cruise missiles and help build a powerful Ukrainian air force. Ukraine is waiting for "Germany's strategic decision on active participation in the coalition of fighter jets to give Ukrainian pilots the opportunity to train on Eurofighter jets and to provide a part of more than 130 aircraft".

As reported, the German government is currently not thinking about supplying Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

