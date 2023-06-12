All Sections
Ukrainian defenders advance 250-700 metres on flanks of Bakhmut front – Ukrainian Armed Forces Spokesman

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 12 June 2023, 10:56
DEEPSTATEMAP

Ukrainian defenders have advanced from 250 to 700 metres on the flanks of the Bakhmut front, pushing the Russian forces back.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the East Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Positional combat is ongoing here [on the Bakhmut sector – ed.]. The enemy is also trying to counterattack, but to no avail.

A total of three combat engagements occurred in this area over the past 24 hours; Russian forces hit the Ukrainian positions 249 times with various types of artillery and carried out two airstrikes.

We, in turn, continued to counterattack where possible, and we moved from 250 to 700 metres on the flanks, pushing the enemy back."

Details: Cherevatyi said the Ukrainian troops killed 66 Russian invaders, wounded 86 more, and captured three.

Two Russian infantry fighting vehicles, two airborne assault vehicles, an armoured personnel carrier, two Nona self-propelled mortars, a D-30 howitzer, an anti-tank missile system and a field ammunition storage point were also destroyed.

The spokesperson added that the Ukrainian military is trying to defeat the superior Russian forces with skill.

