All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders advance 250-700 metres on flanks of Bakhmut front – Ukrainian Armed Forces Spokesman

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 12 June 2023, 10:56
Ukrainian defenders advance 250-700 metres on flanks of Bakhmut front – Ukrainian Armed Forces Spokesman
DEEPSTATEMAP

Ukrainian defenders have advanced from 250 to 700 metres on the flanks of the Bakhmut front, pushing the Russian forces back.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the East Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Positional combat is ongoing here [on the Bakhmut sector – ed.]. The enemy is also trying to counterattack, but to no avail.

Advertisement:

A total of three combat engagements occurred in this area over the past 24 hours; Russian forces hit the Ukrainian positions 249 times with various types of artillery and carried out two airstrikes.

We, in turn, continued to counterattack where possible, and we moved from 250 to 700 metres on the flanks, pushing the enemy back."

Details: Cherevatyi said the Ukrainian troops killed 66 Russian invaders, wounded 86 more, and captured three.

Two Russian infantry fighting vehicles, two airborne assault vehicles, an armoured personnel carrier, two Nona self-propelled mortars, a D-30 howitzer, an anti-tank missile system and a field ammunition storage point were also destroyed.

The spokesperson added that the Ukrainian military is trying to defeat the superior Russian forces with skill.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: