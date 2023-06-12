All Sections
IAEA Director General travels to Ukraine to assess situation on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 16:46

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), went to Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and present a program of assistance after the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) by the Russian forces.

Source: Grossi posted this on his Twitter account, reports European Pravda 

"On my way to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy and present a programme of assistance in the aftermath of the catastrophic Nova Kakhovka dam flooding," Grossi posted.

He added that he would assess the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and replace the IAEA mission personnel with an enhanced team.

Earlier in June, the IAEA stated that there was no "immediate risk to nuclear safety" at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. 

