Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured
Monday, 12 June 2023, 16:49
One man has been killed and one injured in a Russian attack on a frontline settlement in Orikhove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Yurii Malalshko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration, on Telegram
Details: The Russians struck Orikhove with three guided air bombs. Houses and utilities have been destroyed.
Quote: "Sadly, a 48-year-old man died of his injuries. A 32-year-old injured man was promptly taken to hospital."
Background: The defence forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in early June.
