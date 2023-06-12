Russia strikes Orikhove with guided air bombs: one person killed, one injured

One man has been killed and one injured in a Russian attack on a frontline settlement in Orikhove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Yurii Malalshko, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Details: The Russians struck Orikhove with three guided air bombs. Houses and utilities have been destroyed.

Quote: "Sadly, a 48-year-old man died of his injuries. A 32-year-old injured man was promptly taken to hospital."

Background: The defence forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in early June.

