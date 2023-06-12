All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces report on liberation of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Iryna BalachukMonday, 12 June 2023, 12:04
Photo from Zaporizhzhia Separate Territorial Defence Brigade's Facebook

On 12 June, Ukraine’s defenders reported on the liberation of the settlement of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which happened at the beginning of June. 

Source: Zaporizhzhia Separate Territorial Defence Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "On 4 June, as part of a defence operation, the settlement of Novodarivka was liberated from the occupiers by the joint actions of the mechanised unit and the combined unit of the Zaporizhzhia Separate Territorial Defence Brigade."

Details: The defenders noted that numerous attempts by Russian forces to regain control over the settlement lasted for several days but were unsuccessful.

 
Screenshot from deepstatemap.live

"The units of the brigade continue to increase their success! Victory will be ours!" the brigade concluded.

The Ministry of Defence has not yet announced the liberation of Novodarivka.

Background:

  • Soldiers from the Oleksa Dovbush 68th Separate Ranger Brigade and other units of Ukraine’s defence forces liberated the village of Blahodatne in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast on 11 June.
  • Defence forces of the Tavriia front confirmed the liberation of the village of Blahodatne, Donetsk Oblast. 
  • Later, Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence, reported that the Ukrainian military had liberated the settlement of Makarivka in Donetsk Oblast near recently liberated Blahodatne, and had advanced on the Bakhmut front and in the south.
  • On 12 June, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the settlement of Storozhove in Donetsk Oblast, which had been under occupation since March 2022.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

