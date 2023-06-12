All Sections
It is almost impossible to destroy Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant with missiles – Ministry of Defence

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 June 2023, 17:18
Oleksandr Pavliuk. Photo: Wikipedia

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has assured the public that it is almost impossible for the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) to be hit with missiles, as it is protected by the appropriate forces and assets.

Source: Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defence, on the 24/7 national newscast

Quote: "Basically, we did everything possible, understanding [that that was a possibility – ed.] last year, when there was a major threat, when I was still commanding the group of defence forces and assets in Kyiv. We did not rule out the possibility, and therefore, air defence systems are deployed in this area, and there was a corresponding manoeuvre of forces and assets when the need arose.

But as to the estimated amount of weapons needed [to destroy the Kyiv HPP – ed.] – it would take something short of a nuclear explosion to destroy it... or for it to be blown up from the inside as they did with the Kakhovka HPP, because it is very difficult to inflict such damage with missiles... Almost impossible."

