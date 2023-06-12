All Sections
Denmark is sending additional ammunition to Ukraine; details are not disclosed

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 18:42

Acting Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen and Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on Monday announced an additional shipment of ammunition to Ukraine amid a full-scale Russian invasion.

Source: This is reported by European Pravda with reference to Politiken.

Details: The Danish ministers did not disclose the details of the new military aid to Ukraine but clarified that it is about a quarter of a billion Danish crowns (33.5 million euros) worth of ammunition, including 2,000 artillery shells.

"The situation is such that we all see that the offensive has been announced. It is slowly starting. Ukraine managed to keep the Russians at a distance. Now it is time to respond in kind. For this, they need to have the necessary capabilities. This also applies to ammunition," commented the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

The head of the Danish Ministry of Defence added that the country's government continues to discuss Ukraine's military needs.

Previously: Last week, Belgium announced its intention to transfer 32.4 million euros worth of 105-mm artillery shells to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Western mass media reported that Ukraine had begun the long-awaited counteroffensive actions on several fronts at once, against the background of which some Western countries began to announce additional military aid to Kyiv.

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

