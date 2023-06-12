All Sections
Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 12 June 2023, 18:55
Mine danger on coast of Odesa increases

Waste, among which there may be dangerous objects that cannot be immediately identified, has been washing ashore on the coast of Odesa, carried by the current; this is caused by the blowing up of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) dam.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The border guards warn: the large amount of water broke down the mine-explosive barricades that the Russian occupiers had set up on the Dnipro River and in the Kakhovka Reservoir, which means they might have been released into the water along with the waste. They are not as visible as sea mines, so they pose a significant danger.

Currently, a large number of mines are drifting in the water downstream.

In seven days, border guards together with other Ukrainian defence forces discovered six mines of various modifications, which were thrown by the stormy flow of the flood onto the coast of Odesa. Most of the explosive objects were destroyed by controlled detonation.

In addition, border guards noted that explosive objects detonate in water, colliding with other objects.

The threat of mine danger remains high, especially after stormy weather.

Quote: "We urge citizens not to neglect their own safety. Under any circumstances, do not clean up waste from the coast by yourself, but only after checking the coastal strip with bomb disposal experts. Take care of yourself and those around you!"

