Ukrainian drone destroys Russian satellite communication system: Ministry of Digital Transformation shows video

The Luhansk Oblast Military Administration reports that a Mavic drone, acquired through the UNITED24 platform, left the Russian invaders without communication on the Svatove-Kupiansk front.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram; Artem Lysohor, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The army of drones left the Russians without communication on the Svatove-Kupiansk front.

During reconnaissance, the fighters of the assault UAV company of the 92nd Brigade discovered the satellite communication system of the invaders – two VSAT antennas. They allowed the Russians to quickly exchange information. Now it's in the past. "

Details: According to him, the Russian equipment was destroyed by a Mavic drone purchased through the UNITED24 platform.

