All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Destruction of Kakhovka HPP caused over US$4 billion worth of damage to Ukrainian agricultural water management systems

Monday, 12 June 2023, 19:10

State-owned agricultural water management systems and canals were damaged as a result of the explosion on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the losses reached UAH 150-160 billion [approx. US$4,3 billion – ed.], but the exact data will be determined after the liberation of the territories.

Source: This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Ukraine

Details: After the explosion on the Kakhovka HPP, the agency presumes that water management systems will be destroyed or dismantled by the Russian forces.

Quote: "Without the restoration of the water supply source, it is impossible to talk about irrigated agriculture in southern Ukraine in the near future," the report said.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine recalled that the Kakhovka reservoir was a source of irrigation for 94% of the systems in Kherson, 74% in Zaporizhzhia and 30% in Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The Kakhovka reservoir was a source of water supply for 584,000 hectares of land, to which water was supplied for irrigation. In particular, the Kakhovka main canal served 326,000 hectares of land, while the North Crimean canal was crucial for 39,700 hectares of agricultural land.

In addition, a number of systems in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast carried out a separate water intake from the Kakhovka reservoir for a total irrigation area of 218,300 hectares.

Previously: Even before the occupation of the Kakhovka HPP, almost 5 million hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine needed restoration of water management systems, which would have required about US$15 billion of investment.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: