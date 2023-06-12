Destruction of Kakhovka HPP caused over US$4 billion worth of damage to Ukrainian agricultural water management systems

State-owned agricultural water management systems and canals were damaged as a result of the explosion on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), the losses reached UAH 150-160 billion [approx. US$4,3 billion – ed.], but the exact data will be determined after the liberation of the territories.

Source: This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Ukraine

Details: After the explosion on the Kakhovka HPP, the agency presumes that water management systems will be destroyed or dismantled by the Russian forces.

Quote: "Without the restoration of the water supply source, it is impossible to talk about irrigated agriculture in southern Ukraine in the near future," the report said.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine recalled that the Kakhovka reservoir was a source of irrigation for 94% of the systems in Kherson, 74% in Zaporizhzhia and 30% in Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. The Kakhovka reservoir was a source of water supply for 584,000 hectares of land, to which water was supplied for irrigation. In particular, the Kakhovka main canal served 326,000 hectares of land, while the North Crimean canal was crucial for 39,700 hectares of agricultural land.

In addition, a number of systems in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast carried out a separate water intake from the Kakhovka reservoir for a total irrigation area of 218,300 hectares.

Previously: Even before the occupation of the Kakhovka HPP, almost 5 million hectares of agricultural land in Ukraine needed restoration of water management systems, which would have required about US$15 billion of investment.

