All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 12 June 2023, 22:33
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Screenshot from the video address on 12 June 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Meeting participants heard reports about the gains made by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and discussed what Ukraine forces’ needs are on the front.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held a meeting of the Staff today. Key reports were delivered by the commanders of the Khortytsia and Tavriia operational directions that are currently the most important and also the hottest.

The fighting is intense, but we are making gains, and this is very important. Enemy losses are exactly what we need them to be. And though the weather has not been favourable lately, and the rain is making our work more difficult, the strength of our soldiers is still producing results, and I am grateful to everyone who is fighting now and everyone supporting our assault brigades on key fronts."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy said Generals Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Group of Forces, reported about the gains made by the Ukrainian army and explained which parts of the front have to be reinforced.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, also reported on the overall state of affairs on the front, while the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine talked about stabilisation measures they are undertaking on the liberated territories.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are working very actively to supply [Ukrainian troops] with the weapons and ammunition they need. We also heard an intelligence report concerning what enemy forces might do. We are maintaining and strengthening our operational advantage. I am particularly grateful for Bakhmut as we are strengthening our control in this area."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"I am grateful to [our soldiers] for every Ukrainian flag that is now being flown in its rightful place, in the villages of the recently liberated territories! Thank you also for replenishing our exchange fund."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
07:42
photoRussians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring woman
All News
Advertisement: