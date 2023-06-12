Zelenskyy holds meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: Russia's losses are right where we want them

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. Meeting participants heard reports about the gains made by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and discussed what Ukraine forces’ needs are on the front.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held a meeting of the Staff today. Key reports were delivered by the commanders of the Khortytsia and Tavriia operational directions that are currently the most important and also the hottest.

The fighting is intense, but we are making gains, and this is very important. Enemy losses are exactly what we need them to be. And though the weather has not been favourable lately, and the rain is making our work more difficult, the strength of our soldiers is still producing results, and I am grateful to everyone who is fighting now and everyone supporting our assault brigades on key fronts."

Details: Zelenskyy said Generals Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Group of Forces, reported about the gains made by the Ukrainian army and explained which parts of the front have to be reinforced.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, also reported on the overall state of affairs on the front, while the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Security Service of Ukraine talked about stabilisation measures they are undertaking on the liberated territories.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We are working very actively to supply [Ukrainian troops] with the weapons and ammunition they need. We also heard an intelligence report concerning what enemy forces might do. We are maintaining and strengthening our operational advantage. I am particularly grateful for Bakhmut as we are strengthening our control in this area."

"I am grateful to [our soldiers] for every Ukrainian flag that is now being flown in its rightful place, in the villages of the recently liberated territories! Thank you also for replenishing our exchange fund."

