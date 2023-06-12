All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron

European PravdaMonday, 12 June 2023, 22:44

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Ukraine's counter-offensive has been going on for several days and should lead to conditions that will allow Kyiv to start negotiations in the most favourable way.

Source: BFMTV referring to Macron at a press conference together with German and Polish leaders on Monday.

Quote: "The Ukrainian counteroffensive has been going on for several days now. It should last for several weeks or even several months. We want it to be as successful as possible, so that we can start the negotiation phase under the right conditions."

Details: In his statement to journalists, Macron spoke of European unity amid the Russian aggression in Ukraine, reaffirming the "unconditional support for Ukraine" from France and the united countries of Europe.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will make sure that Russia does not emerge victorious, but also that it cannot repeat [this war – ed.]."

Background: As reported, the meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda and French President Emmanuel Macron was dedicated to Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership and security guarantees from the allies ahead of the Alliance summit in July.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery

Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry

Putin consolidates Russia's military control over Belarus with statements on transfer of nuclear weapons

Saakashvili writes letter in response to Georgian president's refusal to pardon him

South African President names 10 necessary components to achieve peace in Ukraine

Zelenskyy responds to African leaders in regards to peace talks with Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:32
videoUkrainian Security Service's Special Forces post video of them evacuating people from occupied territories under cover of artillery
13:18
"Got out as if from hell": story of a soldier who lost a limb during fight with invaders
12:47
updated, photoRussian missile hits car in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two volunteers
12:00
photoMore than 3,000 couples in Ukraine got married remotely during full-scale invasion – Ministry of Justice
11:22
Russians claim 3 drones allegedly attacked Druzhba oil pipeline at night
10:27
photoHydroelectric Power Plant blowing up: water recedes, 28 settlements in Kherson Oblast remain flooded
09:35
Russia gains temporary advantage thanks to additional attack helicopters – UK Intelligence
09:07
Ukraine takes initiative but needs weapons with range up to 200 km – Ukrainian Defence Ministry
08:41
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast: 2 people killed and 25 wounded
08:19
Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 12 Russian tanks and 22 artillery systems in one day
All News
Advertisement: