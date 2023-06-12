Ukraine's counteroffensive can take weeks if not months – Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Ukraine's counter-offensive has been going on for several days and should lead to conditions that will allow Kyiv to start negotiations in the most favourable way.

Source: BFMTV referring to Macron at a press conference together with German and Polish leaders on Monday.

Quote: "The Ukrainian counteroffensive has been going on for several days now. It should last for several weeks or even several months. We want it to be as successful as possible, so that we can start the negotiation phase under the right conditions."

Details: In his statement to journalists, Macron spoke of European unity amid the Russian aggression in Ukraine, reaffirming the "unconditional support for Ukraine" from France and the united countries of Europe.

Quote: "We will make sure that Russia does not emerge victorious, but also that it cannot repeat [this war – ed.]."

Background: As reported, the meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish President Andrzej Duda and French President Emmanuel Macron was dedicated to Ukraine's aspirations for NATO membership and security guarantees from the allies ahead of the Alliance summit in July.

