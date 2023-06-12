All Sections
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 12 June 2023, 22:55
Results are disappointing: Zelenskyy announced draft decisions regarding those responsible for shelters

After listening to the report on the state of shelters, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that draft decisions will be prepared on Friday, regarding both the provision of an adequate level of protection in Ukrainian cities and those responsible for it.

Source: Zelenskyy in his video address

Quote: "Today's meeting also included a final report on the readiness and non-readiness of shelters across the country, in major cities and in Kyiv. Ministers [Ihor] Klymenko, [Oleksandr] Kamyshin and [Oleksandr] Kubrakov reported [on this issue]. The results are disappointing, to say the least. 

On Friday, relevant draft decisions will be prepared – both on those responsible and on ensuring an adequate level of protection for our people in all Ukrainian cities."

Background:

  • On 11 June, almost 63,000 shelters were inspected in Ukraine, and about a third of them were closed or unsuitable for usage.

