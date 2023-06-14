Russian losses 8 tanks, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems and air defence system in one day

According to the Ukrainian military, over the course of 13 June, Russia lost another 680 servicemen, 8 tanks, 11 armoured combat vehicles, 17 artillery systems, 2 multiple-launch rocket systems and an air defence systems in the war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 217,330 (+680) military personnel,

3,943 (+8) tanks,

7,653 (+11) armoured combat vehicles,

3,783 (+17) artillery systems,

603 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,

364 (+1) air defence systems,

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

300 (+0) helicopters,

3,324 (+15) operational-tactical UAVs,

1,196 (+13) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

6,482 (+9) vehicles and tankers,

516 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

