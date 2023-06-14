Lukashenko is "not a prophet", but sees "great preconditions" for ending war in Ukraine

Alexander Lukashenko, self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has claimed that "there are great preconditions for ending the war in Ukraine".

Source: Regime-aligned Belarusian news agency BelTA, citing Lukashenko in an interview with the Kremlin-aligned news outlet Rossiya 1

Quote: "I am not a prophet, but we will end this war in Ukraine. There are already great prerequisites for this. But these crazy people from the West will cause us too many problems in the future. And if they cross these lines (as they like to say), it will hurt them a lot."

Details: Meanwhile, Lukashenko claims the West is "terrified of a new large-scale war and nuclear disaster".

At the same time, the Kremlin's puppet repeated the Russian propaganda thesis that "Russia can use nuclear weapons if the aggressor invades its territory and threatens the existence of the state".

