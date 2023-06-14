All Sections
Putin could use nuclear weapons if cornered – Lukashenko

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 14 June 2023, 13:00
Putin could use nuclear weapons if cornered – Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed leader of Belarus, believes that Vladimir Putin will "push the button" if he is cornered. 

Source: Lukashenko-controlled Telegram channel Pul Pervogo with reference to his interview with Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva

Quote: "We don't want to either. We are also afraid. We want to live. This can lead, as experts say, to a worldwide catastrophe: a bullet can descend from orbit if all these weapons explode.

... That's what nuclear weapons are for. Will they push or not push [the button in Russia – ed.]? They will, but in one case: if you make dangerous movements, that is, if you invade the territory of the Russian Federation, and this threatens the existence of Russia, if you put Putin against the wall or drive him into a corner, and there will be no other way out (you can only go forward from the corner), then wait.

Therefore, let's agree there is still such an opportunity."

Details: Lukashenko also said that "he has hugely surprising information": according to him, in Ukraine, most people want to end the war, including the military.

He cynically called for an end to the war and then to find out who is to blame, adding that the "showdown" in this case will not favour Ukraine. 

