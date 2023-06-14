All Sections
Novocherkassk Power Plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast catches fire

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 14 June 2023, 15:05
A thermoelectric power plant in Novocherkassk, in Russia’s Rostov Oblast, has caught fire. The power plant is the oblast’s largest source of power.

Source: RIA Novosti, a pro-Kremlin Russian news outlet; Meduza; 161.ru

Details: Reports suggest that a total of 200 square metres of the power plant’s roof is on fire.

Local rescue services are claiming that dozens of firefighters have been deployed to the site of the incident.

The power plant staff reported that the open fire on the plant's premises had been extinguished, and the facilities resumed working.

Local media cited sources in law enforcement agencies who said that the fire spread over 400 square metres and injured three people.

