Russian missile damages Moscow Patriarchate church in Odesa

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 14 June 2023, 17:43
Russian missile damages Moscow Patriarchate church in Odesa

An overnight Russian missile attack on Odesa has damaged the Church of St Volodymyr, Prince of Kyiv, Equal to the Apostles, in the grounds of Odesa Polytechnic National University. The church belongs to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP).

Source: Ukrinform news agency 

Details: The Ukrinform correspondent says windows and doors have been broken in the church. Public utilities workers and church ministers are currently removing glass and debris from the premises.

The blast wave also shattered windows in the building of Odesa Polytechnic University.

The Church of St Volodymyr in the university grounds was built 10 years ago. It was consecrated by Metropolitan Agathangel of Odesa and Izmail on 12 June 2013.

Another religious building - a Moscow Patriarchate monastery - was damaged in a Russian missile strike on Odesa on 21 March.

On the night of 13-14 June, the Russian forces launched four Kalibr missiles on Odesa. A business centre, an educational institution, a residential complex and some food outlets were damaged. Three people were killed and 13 were injured.

