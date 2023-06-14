West confirms successes of Ukrainian counteroffensive and predicts further progress

Western states estimate that since the beginning of the counteroffensive actions, the Ukrainian forces have been able to advance seven kilometres deep into the Russian-occupied territories and liberate at least four villages.

Source: anonymous Western defence officials, on 14 June, in a conversation with journalists, as European Pravda reports, referring to Sky News

Details: Remarking on the achievements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the anonymous sources warned that the Russian side is generally well-prepared for the counteroffensive actions by Ukraine, which is why so far the advance has been slow.

"The Russian forces have generally put up a good defence and have been falling back between tactical lines. This manoeuvre defence approach is proving challenging for the Ukrainians and also costly to attacking forces," explained the sources.

The first counteroffensive actions, according to the estimates of Western officials, are more than just a "probing operation".

"These are full-scale movements of armour and heavy equipment into the Russian security zone and going forwards. Progress is slow because of the minefields and the obstacles which they're coming across, but this is as we'd expect. They'll continue to make progress," they stated.

At the same time, the sources warned that after only a few days of the counteroffensive have passed, it is hard to predict the consequences.

"Ukraine preserves loyal and well-equipped forces, but the conflict will most likely be characterised by exhausting combat, which will cause significant losses for months," the sources added.

Background: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that it is still too early to draw conclusions about whether the Ukrainian counteroffensive will be a turning point in the war.

