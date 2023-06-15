All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US deploys F-22 fighters to Middle East due to Russia's provocations

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 02:14
US deploys F-22 fighters to Middle East due to Russia's provocations
AN AMERICAN F-22 FIGHTER JET. REUTERS PHOTO

F-22 Raptor fighter jets have been deployed in the area of responsibility of the US Central Command due to the "increasingly dangerous and unprofessional" behaviour of Russian aircraft in the region.

Source: the US Central Command (CENTCOM), as European Pravda reports.

Fighters of the 94th Fighter Squadron of the US Air Force from Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, will be deployed in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, where they will integrate with the air forces of the anti-terrorist coalition.

"The dangerous and unprofessional behaviour of the Russian military is not what we expect from a professional air force. Their regular violation of agreed measures for the deconflicted use of airspace increases the risk of escalation or miscalculation," commented CENTCOM Commander General Michael Curiel.

Advertisement:

According to the Central Command, the rapid deployment of the F-22s "is a clear demonstration of the commitment of partners, allies and the United States to long-term peace and stability in the region."

As early as April, the US Central Command stressed that Russian pilots have recently been showing aggressive behaviour when encountering US military aircraft in the skies over Syria.

In March-April alone, the Russians violated the so-called deconfliction protocols 85 times, including flying too close to coalition bases, failing to communicate via the conflict prevention line, and flying over US and coalition positions in Syria 26 times.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

There are currently about 900 US military personnel in Syria as part of the campaign against the Islamic State terrorist organisation. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Near East
Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: