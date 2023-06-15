Air-raid warning issued in Kyiv and number of regions

On the night of 14-15 June, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine.

Details: In the capital, it was sounded at 03:26.

The air-raid warning was issued in most regions, except for the western ones.

The sound of sirens means the threat of missile and air strikes. At this time, it is necessary to go to shelters.

Update at 05:02: An all-clear was given in all regions of Ukraine.

