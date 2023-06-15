Explosions heard in Kryvyi Rih

Explosions rang out in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the night of 14-15 June.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Council, on Telegram

Quote: "Kryvyi Rih. Explosions.

Do not film or post anything on the Internet."

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in a number of Ukrainian oblasts.

Background: Russian forces hit a 5-storey building in Kryvyi Rih on the night of 12-13 June, killing 12 people.

