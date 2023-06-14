Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: Death toll rises to 12

The death toll of the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has risen to 12 people.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Council, on Telegram

Quote: "Today is the Day of Mourning for those who were killed in our city as a result of yesterday's terrorist missile attack. Unfortunately, there are already 12 victims – a 67-year-old man died last night from burns that were incompatible with life."

Details: Vilkul also reported that work to eliminate the aftermath of the strike is ongoing. The victims are provided with the necessary assistance, all services are working, including 40 teams of utility workers.

Background:

Russian forces hit a five-storey building in Kryvyi Rih in a missile attack on the night of 12-13 June.

Earlier it was reported that 11 people were killed in the missile attack.

