RUSSIAN OCCUPIERS. STOCK PHOTO FROM THE WEBSITE OF THE MINISTRY OF DEFENCE OF THE RUSSIAN FEDERATION

The Russian military leadership is regrouping the remnants of convicts from the so-called Storm-Z companies, which have low combat capability.

Source: press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Quote: "In practice, the occupation units [Storm-Z companies – ed.], equipped with the so-called ‘special contingent’, showed extremely low combat capability.

Alcoholism, looting, and desertion flourish among the invading convicts, including through catastrophic losses."

Details: According to the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, Russia is transferring the remaining convicts from the so-called Storm-Z companies to replenish the Volunteer Corps.

To do this, the military leadership of the Russian Federation created a special commission headed by Major General Oleg Polguev, the deputy chief of staff of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine.

Intelligence reports that the commission has issued an order to select about 2,000 people from among the "special contingent", conduct training with them at training grounds located in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, and transfer them to the war zone.

For members of Polguev’s Special Commission in the occupied territories of Ukraine, increased security is provided, and groups of the military police of the Russian Federation will monitor discipline among convicts-volunteers.

