"It's not personal": Georgian President explained why Zelenskyy still has not invited her to Ukraine

Salome Zourabichvili, President of Georgia, said that she was ready to come to Ukraine any time, and also told why, in her opinion, Volodymir Zelenskyy has not yet invited her.

Source: Salome Zourabichvili in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Well, I've always been ready to come [to Ukraine – ed.], and I'm ready today. So, if you can pass on the message, I can come tomorrow."

When asked why Zelenskyy has not yet invited her to Ukraine, Salome Zourabichvili replied:

Advertisement:

"It's not personal, and I think that it's what we have described as the not completely satisfactory relations at this stage between the governmental circles. So in a way I'm experiencing the aftershock of that, but yet again, [I'm] ready, and I'm sure that we will have an occasion. I hope that such an occasion will come with the Crimean platform."

More details: She clarified that she had not yet received an invitation to the Crimean platform.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!











