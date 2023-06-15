All Sections
Russia organise "elections" in occupied territories of Ukraine

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 15 June 2023, 14:05
Russia organise elections in occupied territories of Ukraine

Russia plans to hold "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine on 10 September.

Source: TASS, a Russian Kremlin-aligned news outlet, referring to Ella Pamfilova, Head of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, and Nikolai Bulaev, her deputy.

Details: According to Ella Pamfilova, the Russian Ministry of Defence and the FSB "consider it possible" to hold so-called elections in the occupied territories of four regions of Ukraine.

The "election of deputies to legislative assemblies and representative bodies of municipalities" is scheduled for 10 September, a single voting day in Russia. The commission's decision will be sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

