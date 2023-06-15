All Sections
Georgian President reveals how her country can help Ukraine

Sevgil Musaeva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 15 June 2023, 15:09
Georgian President reveals how her country can help Ukraine
SALOME ZOURABICHVILI. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Salomé Zourabichvili, President of Georgia, has said that Georgia can help Ukraine in the war against Russia with "solidarity", as the country does not have the necessary funds due to Russian aggression.

Source: Zourabichvili in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Solidarity. We have had our wars, as I said, three times we've had Russian aggressions, and we do not have the means. We have Russian tanks 30 km from Tbilisi. 

So, there are constraints – that's something that the authorities sometimes use for other reasons. But that part is true, that we have these constraints. 

So for us, the military option does not exist, and there is no second front that can help Ukraine. Ukraine has the depths of the territory, has its own military resources and has a completely different potential. 

Georgia as a country, I think, is very important to Ukraine because it is a population that has lived through that, understands that and is totally supportive of the real plight that Ukraine is going through."

Details: The Georgian president also said that her country does not believe in returning the territories occupied by Russia (Abkhazia and South Ossetia) by military means.

At the same time, she said, in the course of negotiations, when Ukraine decides that it wants to sit down at the negotiating table, "it is in the interests of the whole of Europe to ask Russia to leave all the occupied territories".

This includes Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

She has also criticised the Georgian government's decision to resume flights between Tbilisi and Moscow. According to her, such decisions do not correspond to "the Georgian vision of the future, the Georgian vision of who our partners are".

Regarding potential Ukrainian sanctions against Georgian officials, Zourabichvili said "[I] cannot possibly promote sanctions against my country and its authorities": "Whatever my views, and in some cases I oppose the decisions taken, I would certainly not do such a thing, because I think that it would be detrimental to the country."

Advertisement: