All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Georgian President reveals how her country can help Ukraine

Sevgil Musaeva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 15 June 2023, 15:09
Georgian President reveals how her country can help Ukraine
SALOME ZOURABICHVILI. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Salomé Zourabichvili, President of Georgia, has said that Georgia can help Ukraine in the war against Russia with "solidarity", as the country does not have the necessary funds due to Russian aggression.

Source: Zourabichvili in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Solidarity. We have had our wars, as I said, three times we've had Russian aggressions, and we do not have the means. We have Russian tanks 30 km from Tbilisi. 

Advertisement:

So, there are constraints – that's something that the authorities sometimes use for other reasons. But that part is true, that we have these constraints. 

So for us, the military option does not exist, and there is no second front that can help Ukraine. Ukraine has the depths of the territory, has its own military resources and has a completely different potential. 

Georgia as a country, I think, is very important to Ukraine because it is a population that has lived through that, understands that and is totally supportive of the real plight that Ukraine is going through."

Details: The Georgian president also said that her country does not believe in returning the territories occupied by Russia (Abkhazia and South Ossetia) by military means.

At the same time, she said, in the course of negotiations, when Ukraine decides that it wants to sit down at the negotiating table, "it is in the interests of the whole of Europe to ask Russia to leave all the occupied territories".

This includes Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

She has also criticised the Georgian government's decision to resume flights between Tbilisi and Moscow. According to her, such decisions do not correspond to "the Georgian vision of the future, the Georgian vision of who our partners are".

Regarding potential Ukrainian sanctions against Georgian officials, Zourabichvili said "[I] cannot possibly promote sanctions against my country and its authorities": "Whatever my views, and in some cases I oppose the decisions taken, I would certainly not do such a thing, because I think that it would be detrimental to the country."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: