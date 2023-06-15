All Sections
Residents of Russian Belgorod Oblast complain about soldiers throwing garbage around, drinking and looting

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 15 June 2023, 15:56
Photo: GETTY IMAGES

The governor of Belgorod Oblast has received complaints about the behaviour of Russian soldiers deployed in the region, who are said to be breaking into houses, drinking and looting.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian independent news outlet

Details: Natalia Chemerchenko, a resident of the border town of Shebekino, drew the governor's attention to the ugly way the Russian military is behaving, in particular in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka.

"Novaya Tavolzhanka, Vovchanskaya Street. Russian servicemen are entering many houses (although the state of emergency has not been introduced and they have no right to enter private households). They live in our houses, lead an ugly lifestyle, alcohol and other things are left in the form of garbage and dirt, toilets and houses are dirty, and personal belongings and property are stolen. A quad bike was stolen from our garage, which is now often seen in the neighbourhood of Novaya Tavolzhanka. People also complained about a stolen trailer. Now it is riding along with our quad bike," she posted.

According to her, the residents do not want their homes to become "a haven for the outrages of our defenders".

Vladimir Zhdanov, head of the administration of Shebekino city district, replied that the appeal had been forwarded to the security council.

Background: On 2 June, the National Resistance Centre reported that a unit of the 322nd Centre of the Russian Senezh Special Forces arrived in Belgorod Oblast.

"The Russians are so afraid of the underground resistance movement that they have urgently suspended all operations of this elite unit and instead deployed it in the border settlements of Belgorod Oblast. The unit's task is to conduct sabotage activities on the Russian border," the National Resistance Centre noted.

