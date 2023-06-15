Ukrainian forces make gains near Vuhledar – Commander of Tavriia Group of Forces

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, has said that Ukrainian forces are making gains on the Vuhledar front in eastern Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Our troops are advancing near Vuhledar. They are continuing to crush enemy forces."

Advertisement:

Previously:

Earlier, Tarnavskyi reported that Russian forces were continuing to make unsuccessful attempts to conduct assault operations on the Tavriia front, losing a company’s worth of personnel to death or injury.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!