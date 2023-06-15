All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces make gains near Vuhledar – Commander of Tavriia Group of Forces

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 15 June 2023, 16:12
Ukrainian forces make gains near Vuhledar – Commander of Tavriia Group of Forces
CURRENT SITUATION ON THE VUHLEDAR FRONT. PHOTO: DEEPSTATEMAP

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, has said that Ukrainian forces are making gains on the Vuhledar front in eastern Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Our troops are advancing near Vuhledar. They are continuing to crush enemy forces."

Previously:

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, Tarnavskyi reported that Russian forces were continuing to make unsuccessful attempts to conduct assault operations on the Tavriia front, losing a company’s worth of personnel to death or injury.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
Donetsk region
Ukrainian Defence Forces have partial success and are gaining foothold on two fronts – General Staff
Russians attack Pokrovsk, injuring child
Ukraine's Armed Forces are advancing and consolidating on two fronts – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: