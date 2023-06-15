All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces make gains near Vuhledar – Commander of Tavriia Group of Forces

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 15 June 2023, 16:12
Ukrainian forces make gains near Vuhledar – Commander of Tavriia Group of Forces
CURRENT SITUATION ON THE VUHLEDAR FRONT. PHOTO: DEEPSTATEMAP

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, has said that Ukrainian forces are making gains on the Vuhledar front in eastern Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram

Quote: "Our troops are advancing near Vuhledar. They are continuing to crush enemy forces."

Advertisement:

Previously:

  • Earlier, Tarnavskyi reported that Russian forces were continuing to make unsuccessful attempts to conduct assault operations on the Tavriia front, losing a company’s worth of personnel to death or injury.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Helicopter crash near Kramatorsk: investigation launched
Invaders shell Sloviansk and Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and wounding another
Attack on Kurakhove: body retrieved from under debris – Military Administration
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: