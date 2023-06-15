Ukrainian forces make gains near Vuhledar – Commander of Tavriia Group of Forces
Thursday, 15 June 2023, 16:12
Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, has said that Ukrainian forces are making gains on the Vuhledar front in eastern Ukraine.
Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi on Telegram
Quote: "Our troops are advancing near Vuhledar. They are continuing to crush enemy forces."
Previously:
- Earlier, Tarnavskyi reported that Russian forces were continuing to make unsuccessful attempts to conduct assault operations on the Tavriia front, losing a company’s worth of personnel to death or injury.
