UK, Denmark, Netherlands and US to jointly supply Ukraine with hundreds of missiles for air defence

European PravdaThursday, 15 June 2023, 16:50

The Ministers of Defence of the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands and the US announced an urgent joint supply of the air defence means to Ukraine for the protection from the Russian attacks.

Source: joint statement of four ministers cited by European Pravda

The Ministry of Defence of the UK reported that within the framework of the joint initiative Ukraine will receive "hundreds of small- and medium range anti-aircraft missiles and accompanying systems". Moreover, the supply has already started and is supposed to be completed in a few weeks.

They are needed "for protection of critical national infrastructure of Ukraine and further facilitation of successful counter-offensive operations in the next few months," the Defence Ministry of the UK adds.

Troels Lund Poulsen, acting Minister of Defence of Denmark, stated that Denmark is planning to allocate an additional 21.9 billion kroner [€2.94 billion – ed.] for the International Fund for Ukraine, headed by the UK, during the next few years.

The joint supply of air defence means was announced during the 13th Ramstein-format meeting of the Contact Group for the Defence of Ukraine in Brussels.

Earlier, it was revealed that the Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands will buy four passive observation radar stations VERA-EG worth €150 million for Ukraine.

Before that, the Ministers of Defence of the member states of the UK Joint Expeditionary Force agreed to spend €107 million from the International Fund for Ukraine to strengthen the air defence of the city of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

