All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia deports another 150 children from occupied Luhansk Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 15 June 2023, 16:58
Russia deports another 150 children from occupied Luhansk Oblast
Stock photo: Depositphotos

On 8 June, Russia illegally deported at least 150 children from occupied Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "On 8 June, 150 children from the Starobilsk district, Luhansk Oblast, were illegally taken to Lesnoy and Sosenka health and recreation centres in the Prikuban district of Russia’s Karachay-Cherkess Republic.

These centres are expecting up to 750 children from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast to arrive in June."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center also reported that children on the territories temporarily occupied by Russia are being forced to undergo "comprehensive preventive medical exams". Children who "fail" the examination are sent to the Russian Federation "for rehabilitation".

Quote: "The Russian government has allocated 1.5 billion roubles [approximately US$18 million] to this procedure, which amounts to kidnapping Ukrainian children. The Russian Health Ministry is overseeing the process, which is supervised by Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights.

In fact, no quality medical examinations take place. The majority of funds are embezzled at several levels, including by occupation administrations and doctors that have arrived from the Russian Federation supposedly to conduct these examinations. [The examinations] are a sham and serve to cover up the kidnapping of [Ukrainian] children."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: