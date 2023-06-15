All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia deports another 150 children from occupied Luhansk Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 15 June 2023, 16:58
Russia deports another 150 children from occupied Luhansk Oblast
Stock photo: Depositphotos

On 8 June, Russia illegally deported at least 150 children from occupied Luhansk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "On 8 June, 150 children from the Starobilsk district, Luhansk Oblast, were illegally taken to Lesnoy and Sosenka health and recreation centres in the Prikuban district of Russia’s Karachay-Cherkess Republic.

Advertisement:

These centres are expecting up to 750 children from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast to arrive in June."

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center also reported that children on the territories temporarily occupied by Russia are being forced to undergo "comprehensive preventive medical exams". Children who "fail" the examination are sent to the Russian Federation "for rehabilitation".

Quote: "The Russian government has allocated 1.5 billion roubles [approximately US$18 million] to this procedure, which amounts to kidnapping Ukrainian children. The Russian Health Ministry is overseeing the process, which is supervised by Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights.

In fact, no quality medical examinations take place. The majority of funds are embezzled at several levels, including by occupation administrations and doctors that have arrived from the Russian Federation supposedly to conduct these examinations. [The examinations] are a sham and serve to cover up the kidnapping of [Ukrainian] children."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: