Ukraine's General Staff determines targets of recent Russian missile strikes

Russia’s latest missile strikes have targeted logistics, industry and oil and gas supply facilities in Ukraine.

Source: Military Media Center, citing Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Hromov said that during the first two weeks of June, Russia deployed 140 missiles of different types and 255 attack drones in strikes on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 74% Russian cruise missiles and 55% attack drones.

Quote: "Against the backdrop of the ongoing missile attacks, our air defence forces are only growing stronger, especially given the modern weapons and military equipment supplied by our partners."

