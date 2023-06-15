All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's General Staff determines targets of recent Russian missile strikes

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 15 June 2023, 17:46
Ukraine's General Staff determines targets of recent Russian missile strikes
Photo: Istock/Getty Images

Russia’s latest missile strikes have targeted logistics, industry and oil and gas supply facilities in Ukraine.

Source: Military Media Center, citing Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Hromov said that during the first two weeks of June, Russia deployed 140 missiles of different types and 255 attack drones in strikes on Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Ukraine’s air defence forces intercepted and destroyed 74% Russian cruise missiles and 55% attack drones.

Quote: "Against the backdrop of the ongoing missile attacks, our air defence forces are only growing stronger, especially given the modern weapons and military equipment supplied by our partners."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: