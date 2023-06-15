Special Operations Forces destroy Russian Zoopark radar system and electronic warfare station with HIMARS

Operators of one of the Special Operations Forces units have destroyed two systems belonging to the Russians in the area of Bakhmut by using HIMARS.

Source: Press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: It is noted that the Special Forces soldiers reconnoitred the positions of the ZOOPARK-1 artillery reconnaissance radar system and the Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare station.

The data on the location of the systems was promptly passed on to their counterparts from the missile and artillery unit.

Quote: "The fire destroyed enemy vehicles and almost all enemy manpower. Few managed to survive, but not for long...

We keep working."

