Special Operations Forces destroy Russian Zoopark radar system and electronic warfare station with HIMARS

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 15 June 2023, 18:46
SCREENSHOT

Operators of one of the Special Operations Forces units have destroyed two systems belonging to the Russians in the area of Bakhmut by using HIMARS.

Source: Press service of the Special Operations Forces

Details: It is noted that the Special Forces soldiers reconnoitred the positions of the ZOOPARK-1 artillery reconnaissance radar system and the Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare station.

The data on the location of the systems was promptly passed on to their counterparts from the missile and artillery unit.

Quote: "The fire destroyed enemy vehicles and almost all enemy manpower. Few managed to survive, but not for long...

We keep working."

