Number of victims of Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih rises to 13

The number of victims of a missile attack launched by the Russians on civilian districts of the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 13 June, has risen to 13.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of the Defence Council of Kryvyi Rih, on Telegram

Details: On Thursday, 15 June, at 16:50, Serhii Hurytsia, a 38-year old man who was one of the victims of the attack, died from severe burns. He worked as an ironworker at one of the companies in Kryvyi Rih.

He was taken to hospital from a burning five-storey building, and the doctors were fighting to save his life non-stop.

Advertisement:

Background: On 12 June, at night, the Russians struck a five-storey building in the city of Kryvyi Rih.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!