All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy on confiscation of Russian assets: Dictator's "elite" has to feel what loss is

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 15 June 2023, 23:16
Zelenskyy on confiscation of Russian assets: Dictator's elite has to feel what loss is
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo by the Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the bill on the confiscation and transfer of Russia's assets to Ukraine as reparations for losses caused by the war launched by Vladimir Putin a significant international step.

Source:  Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 15 June

Quote: "I thank the US senators for their strong bipartisan support for this issue of justice for Ukraine and all the victims of Russian terror.

In dictatorships like Russia's, money has the highest value. And especially for individuals who serve the ruling regime or are de facto owners of state institutions.

Advertisement:

When the terrorist state and all Russian individuals whose collaboration with the Kremlin created the conditions for Russian aggression or who serve as a public cover for Russian corrupt officials lose their money, then a very important goal will be achieved: they will feel what loss is.

They do not respect life and do not regret when human lives are lost. The Russian ruling class does not value people and is ready to spend human lives in the hundreds of thousands. But they regret the [loss of – ed.] money – those that were appropriated, by the way.

They value their assets. They must completely lose them, and in favour of those who suffered from their aggression, from this terrorist war, in favour of our state, our people. "

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: On 15 June, a bipartisan group of US senators introduced a draft act on the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act (REPO), which significantly expands the possibility of confiscation of Russian assets and their transfer in favour of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: