Zelenskyy on confiscation of Russian assets: Dictator's "elite" has to feel what loss is

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 15 June 2023, 23:16
Zelenskyy on confiscation of Russian assets: Dictator's elite has to feel what loss is
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, photo by the Office of the President

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the bill on the confiscation and transfer of Russia's assets to Ukraine as reparations for losses caused by the war launched by Vladimir Putin a significant international step.

Source:  Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 15 June

Quote: "I thank the US senators for their strong bipartisan support for this issue of justice for Ukraine and all the victims of Russian terror.

In dictatorships like Russia's, money has the highest value. And especially for individuals who serve the ruling regime or are de facto owners of state institutions.

When the terrorist state and all Russian individuals whose collaboration with the Kremlin created the conditions for Russian aggression or who serve as a public cover for Russian corrupt officials lose their money, then a very important goal will be achieved: they will feel what loss is.

They do not respect life and do not regret when human lives are lost. The Russian ruling class does not value people and is ready to spend human lives in the hundreds of thousands. But they regret the [loss of – ed.] money – those that were appropriated, by the way.

They value their assets. They must completely lose them, and in favour of those who suffered from their aggression, from this terrorist war, in favour of our state, our people. "

Background: On 15 June, a bipartisan group of US senators introduced a draft act on the Rebuilding Economic Prosperity and Opportunity for Ukrainians Act (REPO), which significantly expands the possibility of confiscation of Russian assets and their transfer in favour of Ukraine.

Advertisement: