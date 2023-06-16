Russians attack Sumy Oblast 21 times in a day, wounding 3 children

The Russians fired 21 times on the border areas of Sumy Oblast on 15 June, with 98 explosions recorded, three children wounded, and damage to an administrative building.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: A mortar attack was recorded in Hlukhiv hromada, with 19 explosions [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. As a result of one of the attacks when there were three explosions, three children were wounded (aged 13, 10 and 9). One child was taken to hospital and the others received medical assistance without hospitalisation.

The Russians dropped six bombs on the territory of Esman hromada.

The Russians fired mortars on Bilopillia hromada, causing 23 explosions. There was also an air strike from a helicopter – nine unguided rockets were launched.

Russians fired mortars on Svesa hromada, with four explosions.

The Russians carried out an airstrike from a helicopter on Seredyna-Buda hromada, launching five rockets. There were also mortar attacks (15 explosions). As a result of one of the mortar attacks, the roof of a two-storey administrative building belonging to a business caught fire.

Mortar attacks (six explosions) were recorded in Mykolaivka hromada.

There was a mortar attack in Krasnopillia hromada, with one explosion recorded.

