All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy Oblast 21 times in a day, wounding 3 children

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 01:25
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 21 times in a day, wounding 3 children
DAMAGE AFTER RUSSIAN ATTACKS. STOCK PHOTO: SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

The Russians fired 21 times on the border areas of Sumy Oblast on 15 June, with 98 explosions recorded, three children wounded, and damage to an administrative building.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook 

Details: A mortar attack was recorded in Hlukhiv hromada, with 19 explosions [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. As a result of one of the attacks when there were three explosions, three children were wounded (aged 13, 10 and 9). One child was taken to hospital and the others received medical assistance without hospitalisation.

The Russians dropped six bombs on the territory of Esman hromada.

Advertisement:

The Russians fired mortars on Bilopillia hromada, causing 23 explosions. There was also an air strike from a helicopter – nine unguided rockets were launched.

Russians fired mortars on Svesa hromada, with four explosions.

The Russians carried out an airstrike from a helicopter on Seredyna-Buda hromada, launching five rockets. There were also mortar attacks (15 explosions). As a result of one of the mortar attacks, the roof of a two-storey administrative building belonging to a business caught fire.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Mortar attacks (six explosions) were recorded in Mykolaivka hromada.

There was a mortar attack in Krasnopillia hromada, with one explosion recorded. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: