Drone attacks communication tower in Russian Kursk Oblast causing big fire

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 03:55
Screenshot from video

A large-scale fire has broken out in Kursk Oblast in the Russian Federation at the Belpol facility, with preliminary reports indicating it was caused by a drone attack on a communications tower. 

Source: Russian independent Telegram channels Baza and Shot

Quote: "There was an explosion in Kursk Oblast. Preliminary reports indicate that a drone attacked a communication tower in the village of Krasnikovo, but after hitting it, it flew into the administrative building belonging to the company Belpol."

Details: According to Baza, two buildings caught fire as the fire spread to a warehouse. The fire area reached 1,500 square metres.

Baza has reported that, judging by the video from the security camera which was captured at the time of the fire, the explosion occurred at 02:14.

Information about a massive fire near Kursk at the Belpol warehouse was also confirmed by the Shot Telegram channel.

Emergency services are working at the scene of the fire.

