All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Satellite images of result of strikes on Russian bases near Henichesk published

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 June 2023, 06:33
Satellite images of result of strikes on Russian bases near Henichesk published
STRIKE AT ARABAT SPIT. SCREENSHOT FROM FEDOROV'S VIDEO

The journalists of Skhemy project (Radio Liberty's investigative reporting project) have published a photo from the Planet Labs satellite, which recorded the results of strikes by the defence forces of Ukraine on the bases of the occupiers near Henichesk, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Skhemy project on Facebook

Details: Satellite images from 15 June, which journalists have, show the aftermath of strikes on the Express recreation centre and the Chalet Termal hotel in the occupied village of Shchaslyvtseve, located near Henichesk.

The images from 15 June show damage to the building of the recreation centre and traces of fires, while the pictures from 26 May show no corresponding destruction.

Advertisement:
 
 

Background:

  • On 9 June, explosions rang out near occupied Henichesk, Kherson Oblast. According to Telegram channel Henichesk.ua and the Crimean information agency Centre for Journalist Investigations, missiles hit the Express recreation centre, where servicemen of the Russian Guard were stationed.
  • On 10 June, a missile attack was carried out on the Chalet Termal hotel on the Arabat Spit, where representatives of the occupation administration could be staying at the time. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Defence Forces advance in south, conducting offence on 2 fronts – Defence Ministry

PACE calls for complete ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from Olympics

videoSecurity Service of Ukraine drone attacks and injures 3 Russian soldiers in flooded part of Kherson Oblast

Counteroffensive will be the same as in autumn – Zelenskyy

Russian Mi-24 helicopter crashes in Belarus

Zelenskyy signs law banning books from Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:40
Ukraine's partners pledge to provide $60 billion for reconstruction at London conference
23:20
Zelenskyy: There can be no spiritual ties with terrorist state, new steps to be taken
23:14
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls for recognition of Russia as terrorist against amid possible preparation of explosion at nuclear power plant
22:54
Zelenskyy: ZNPP liberation is needed, order for any evil can come from Russia
22:30
Biden does not stop talking about "dictator Xi", but wants to meet with him
21:48
Ukraine's future ambassador to Hungary reveals what he will do with Orbán at their meeting
21:22
photoRussia places ICC judge on wanted list for issuing warrant for Putin's arrest
20:40
Mayor of Kharkiv names amount of money needed for reconstruction
20:28
Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador in Belarus
20:23
Media reports new vacancies in Wagner Group: they plan to monitor Russian military
All News
Advertisement: