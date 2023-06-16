30 combat clashes between Ukraine's defence forces and Russians in one day

Thirty combat clashes took place between the defence forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers on 15 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 16 June

Quote: "Last night, the Russian Federation carried out another airstrike on Ukraine using 2 Iranian-made Shahed attack UAVs. Anti-aircraft defences destroyed both drones.

Over the course of the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes, using Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kh-59 cruise missiles. In addition, they carried out more than 60 airstrikes and also launched 80 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our military and the [peaceful] settlements. Unfortunately, there were civilian fatalities and casualties, and industrial facilities in Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as well as residential buildings and administrative infrastructure facilities in Kherson Oblast have been damaged.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains very high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka fronts – there were 30 combat clashes over the past day."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out an airstrike on Yanzhulivka, Halahanivka, and Arkhypivka in Chernihiv Oblast and they deployed artillery and mortars to attack Karpovychi, Yanzhulivka, Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Vyntorivka, Seredyna-Buda, Rozhkovychi, Demianivka, Baranivka, Fotovyzh, Budivelne, Bilokopytove, Stukalivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Yastrubyne and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Bererynarne, Alisivka, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Bochkove, and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russians launched an airstrike near Vesele and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast. Novomlynsk, Masiutivka, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russians tried to advance near Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast and Vyimke, Vesele, and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast, but witnessed no success over the past 24 hours. The occupiers launched airstrikes in the areas of Raihorodka and Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Sviato-Pokrovske in Donetsk Oblast. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Torske, Dibrova, Verhniokamianske, Spirne and Serebrianka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka. Occupiers carried out airstrikes near Bila Hora, Pivnichne, and Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast. Areas in the settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Katerynivka, and Pivdenne in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians launched airstrikes near Avdiivka. Keramik, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Vesele, Semenivka, Vodiane, Severne, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka, Karlivka, Zhelane, Pershe, Novokalynove, and Nelevske in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defenders repelled all Russian attacks near Marinka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka. Russians launched airstrikes near Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Blahodatne in Donetsk Oblast, and deployed artillery to attack Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Makymilyanivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, and Katerynivka.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russians tried to advance near Novomykhailivka and Vodiane, but Ukraine’s defenders repelled all Russian attacks. Blahodatne and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian airstrikes, and Blahodatne, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, Novoukrainska, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske, Velyka Novosilka, and Novyi Komar in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian shelling.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They used guided air bombs to attack the vicinity of Kozatske in Kherson Oblast. Olhivske, Chervone, Zatyshshia, Zaliznychne, Bilohirya, Novoandriivka, Preobrazhenka, Mali Scherbaky, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Osokorivka, Mykhailivka, Respublikanets, Beryslav, Vesele, Kozatske, Olhivka, Odradokamianka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Tokarivka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Stepanivka, Chornobaivka, Kherson, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka and Kizomys in Kherson Oblast, and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

Over the course of 3 June, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 13 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. In addition, Ukraine’s defenders destroyed 20 Iranian-made attack UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type, Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAVs and 3 more reconnaissance UAVs.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two Russian command posts, an anti-aircraft missile system, four areas where Russian military manpower and equipment were concentrated, three ammunition storage points, and seven artillery units at their firing positions.

