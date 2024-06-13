60% of Ukrainians believe that Russia's main goal is genocide and destruction of Ukrainian nation
A poll by the Kyiv International Insitute of Sociology (KIIS) has shown that 60% of Ukrainians believe that Russia's ultimate goal for Ukraine is genocide or the destruction of the Ukrainian nation.
Source: KIIS poll conducted on 16-22 May
Quote: "The majority of Ukrainians - 60% - believe that Russia seeks to destroy the Ukrainian nation (34%) or even carry out physical genocide of the majority of the population (26%). Another 6% of Ukrainians believe that Russia wants to subjugate all territories, although leaving them a certain cultural autonomy within Russia.
According to 12% of Ukrainians, Russia seeks to change the government and create a puppet state that will be obeyed throughout Russia.
Only 7% of Ukrainians believe that the aggressor seeks to keep the already occupied territories and does not actually claim all or most of the territories of Ukraine."
Details: It is noted that one of the answers was formulated in such a way as to be close to Russian propaganda, namely, the "denazification" and demilitarisation of Ukraine without encroachment on Ukraine's independence.
This option was chosen by 5% of respondents.
The survey was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from 16 to 22 May 2024 through telephone interviews using a random sample of mobile phone numbers.
A total of 1,067 respondents aged 18 and older living in all oblasts of Ukraine's government-controlled territory were interviewed.
Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 3.4% for indicators close to 50%, 3.0% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.5% for indicators close to 5%.
Support UP or become our patron!