60% of Ukrainians believe that Russia's main goal is genocide and destruction of Ukrainian nation

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 13 June 2024, 11:10
Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

A poll by the Kyiv International Insitute of Sociology (KIIS) has shown that 60% of Ukrainians believe that Russia's ultimate goal for Ukraine is genocide or the destruction of the Ukrainian nation.

Source: KIIS poll conducted on 16-22 May

Quote: "The majority of Ukrainians - 60% - believe that Russia seeks to destroy the Ukrainian nation (34%) or even carry out physical genocide of the majority of the population (26%). Another 6% of Ukrainians believe that Russia wants to subjugate all territories, although leaving them a certain cultural autonomy within Russia.

According to 12% of Ukrainians, Russia seeks to change the government and create a puppet state that will be obeyed throughout Russia.

Only 7% of Ukrainians believe that the aggressor seeks to keep the already occupied territories and does not actually claim all or most of the territories of Ukraine." 

Details: It is noted that one of the answers was formulated in such a way as to be close to Russian propaganda, namely, the "denazification" and demilitarisation of Ukraine without encroachment on Ukraine's independence. 

This option was chosen by 5% of respondents. 

 
Results of survey was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology

The survey was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology from 16 to 22 May 2024 through telephone interviews using a random sample of mobile phone numbers. 

A total of 1,067 respondents aged 18 and older living in all oblasts of Ukraine's government-controlled territory were interviewed. 

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 3.4% for indicators close to 50%, 3.0% for indicators close to 25%, 2.1% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.5% for indicators close to 5%.

