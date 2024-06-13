All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany transfers quarter of its Patriot systems to Ukraine – German defence minister

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoThursday, 13 June 2024, 13:26
Germany transfers quarter of its Patriot systems to Ukraine – German defence minister
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius. Photo: GETTY IMAGES

Germany is transferring a quarter of its air defence systems stock to Ukraine, including the third Patriot air defence system, which will be delivered soon.

Source: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius before the start of a meeting of NATO ministers in Brussels; Ukrinform; European Pravda

The minister noted that Germany is transferring another Patriot system to Ukraine and thus providing a total of three systems for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is a quarter of our reserves of such systems, which can no longer be transferred. Others can probably give one each," Pistorius said.

Pistorius recalled that Germany had launched an initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, which has already had some success, but there is room for improvement.

According to Pistorius, Germany also trains Patriot operators and transfers missiles for the system. In particular, 32 such missiles were recently transferred, and another 68 will be delivered in the coming days and weeks.

Advertisement:

He added that these missiles were purchased as part of the joint efforts of Germany, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands.

Pistorius also confirmed that partners continue to explore all opportunities to increase Patriot production, negotiate with manufacturers in the United States, etc. Still, the problem is that production and delivery take time.

Background:

  • The Pentagon previously reported that at the 23rd meeting of the Ramstein format on Thursday in Brussels, they will discuss Ukraine's need to strengthen its air defence, particularly the need to supply Patriot air defence systems.
  • The media reported that US President Joe Biden approved the transfer of another Patriot missile system to Ukraine, but there was no official confirmation of this information.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Germanyair defenceUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman and injuring other people – photos

Ukraine and EU negotiated security agreement, it is to be signed soon

Ukraine's intelligence identifies killers of 4 Ukrainian POWs near Robotyne – video

EU reveals targets of new sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian soldier beheaded by Russians in Donetsk Oblast has been identified

Another state signs final communiqué of Global Peace Summit

All News
Germany
Rheinmetall announces enhanced strategic cooperation with Ukraine
German police confirm death of 9-year-old Ukrainian girl: murder suspected
Zelenskyy inspects German Patriot system intended for Ukraine – photo
RECENT NEWS
23:34
Russians intensify efforts on Kramatorsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
23:15
IAEA Director General calls intentions to construct new power units at Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant timely
23:01
Russians strike Toretsk, Rozkishne and Zalizne in Donetsk Oblast, killing one and injuring two
21:56
Putin arrives in Vietnam, plans to discuss "partnership of countries"
21:25
NATO debates regarding wording to support Ukraine's membership
21:22
Historic medal: Ukrainian athlete wins silver at European Championship in Basel
20:54
Ukraine's air defence destroys Russian missile above Poltava Oblast
20:28
Russians carry out 36 assault on Pokrovsk front in past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
19:53
Russian forces strike recreational infrastructure in Odesa Oblast with ballistic missile
19:29
US postpones supply of Patriot missiles to Switzerland due to prioritising Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: