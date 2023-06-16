Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 Russian drones and 19 artillery systems in one day

PHOTO FROM THE GENERAL STAFF"S FACEBOOK

Russia has lost 218,500 soldiers, 3,965 tanks, 7,683 armoured combat vehicles and 3,812 artillery systems in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 218,500 (+590) military personnel,

3,965 (+10) tanks,

7,683 (+16) armoured combat vehicles,

3,812 (+19) artillery systems,

606 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,

364 (+0) air defence systems,

314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

301 (+0) helicopters,

3,357 (+24) operational-tactical UAVs,

1,199 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

6,519 (+13) vehicles and tankers,

519 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

