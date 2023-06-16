Ukrainian defenders destroy 24 Russian drones and 19 artillery systems in one day
Friday, 16 June 2023, 08:18
Russia has lost 218,500 soldiers, 3,965 tanks, 7,683 armoured combat vehicles and 3,812 artillery systems in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 June 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 218,500 (+590) military personnel,
- 3,965 (+10) tanks,
- 7,683 (+16) armoured combat vehicles,
- 3,812 (+19) artillery systems,
- 606 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 364 (+0) air defence systems,
- 314 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 301 (+0) helicopters,
- 3,357 (+24) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 1,199 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 6,519 (+13) vehicles and tankers,
- 519 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Advertisement:
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!